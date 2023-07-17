Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, the 30-year-old said on Sunday.

Maguire was named captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after his arrival at United in 2019, but made only 16 league appearances last season with midfielder Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his absence.

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain," the England international wrote on Twitter.