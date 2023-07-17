    বাংলা

    Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

    The England international said whilst he is "personally extremely disappointed", he will continue to give his all every time he wears the shirt

    Reuters
    Published : 17 July 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 10:00 AM

    Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, the 30-year-old said on Sunday.

    Maguire was named captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after his arrival at United in 2019, but made only 16 league appearances last season with midfielder Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his absence.

    "After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain," the England international wrote on Twitter.

    "He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I'm personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt."

    "Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

    "I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field... I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

    Maguire made only eight Premier League starts last season and British media reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

