    Sign of respect when critics say Japan are struggling at Asian Cup: Moriyasu

    Japan are the continent's top-ranked side but finished second in Group D behind Iraq

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 01:03 PM

    Four-times champions Japan have yet to convince they are Asian Cup favourites after finishing second in their group but coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Tuesday that he considers the criticism of his team as a mark of respect ahead of their last-16 game. 

    Japan are the continent's top-ranked side but finished second in Group D behind Iraq after losing to the west Asian side while Moriyasu's side also failed to keep a clean sheet after conceding goals against Vietnam and Indonesia.

