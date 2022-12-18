England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday.

The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

He had signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement.