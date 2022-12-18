    বাংলা

    England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

    The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 02:32 PM

    England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday. 

    The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought. 

    He had signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year. 

    "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement. 

    "Gareth and (assistant manager) Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

    Southgate, who previously coached England's under-21s, was appointed manager in 2016 after Sam Allardyce's sacking. 

    His tenure began during a difficult period for England, coming in the aftermath of their shock Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland. 

    Over the course of the next two years, the former England international was able to engineer a turnaround in fortunes for the team, leading them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals before their run to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament last year. 

    However, the last few months have been less successful for Southgate, with England being relegated to the second tier of the Nations League earlier this year following a six-match winless run and five games without a goal from open play. 

    Some adverse fan reaction then had upset him and his players, though they were widely praised for their World Cup campaign, performing impressively and losing narrowly 2-1 to France with a missed penalty by captain Harry Kane.

    RELATED STORIES
    A performer sings during the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony before the Argentina v France match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec 18, 2022.
    World Cup final: Wait begins for final
    Argentina will face France to decide the crown for the football world championship
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for France v Morocco - Paris, France - December 14, 2022 France fans celebrate with flares on the Champs-Elysees after the match as France progress to the final
    French brace for World Cup final, hide 'Argentine' station name
    The Paris Metro temporarily renamed the 'Argentine' underground station 'France', covering up the name with 'Allez les Bleus' (Go the Blues) banners
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Doha, Qatar - Dec 13, 2022 Argentina fans pose next to a World Cup sign in the Corniche
    How human rights issues undercut a dramatic World Cup
    As the world looks to the glamour of the final on Sunday, it will forget the human cost of making the major international event possible
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 16, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud and Eduardo Camavinga with teammates during training
    Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina: Deschamps
    Defenders Upamecano, Konate and Varane, midfielder Rabiot and forward Coman were all infected during the week, although most of them have recovered

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher