Cabrera positive that Bangladesh can beat Afghanistan

Speaking in an interview with bdnews24.com, he said: “You can see that I am already taking notes while speaking. I will now download several Afghanistan matches and scrutinise them to come up with a plan. As I want to start off the training on Aug 20, I want to keep these prepared by then.”

The venue for the matches, scheduled for Sept 4 and Sept 7, was not yet fixed and the speculation is that it would be set once Cabrera returns from vacation.

“We have yet to set the venue for the matches. Actually, a lot of things factor into it. The ground has to be good, the presence of the audience is also a plus for us. But the decision will come soon enough, maybe Sylhet or somewhere else.”

On whether the matches against Afghanistan were the main focus right now, he said: “Things are not like that. Because we will face them at first, our plan is to do well against them. Then we have the Asian Games. But our main target is the World Cup qualifiers in October, the match against the Maldives.