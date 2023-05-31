Bolt desperate for impactful role in track and field

"We've been in talks but we'll have to wait and see what comes around."

Bolt added that he was aware his personality was a vital ingredient in the success of track and field during his era but thought he could see signs that athletes like US sprinter Noah Lyles might be starting to fill the charisma gap.

"It's going to be a process. After me, it kind of went down because of who I was as a person, and how big my personality was," added the eight-times Olympic gold medallist.

"But I think over time it will be better. I think young athletes are coming up and I see a few personalities that are needed in sport, hopefully in the upcoming years it will change.

"Hopefully I can play a part and help the sport to grow."

There was disappointment at the crowds for last year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, but Bolt thought that next year's Paris Olympics could be a special moment for the sport.

"Sometimes it's all about where it is, America is not the biggest track and field place," he said.

"I think Paris will be big, because it's accessible and I know Paris always has a good team and good athletes over the years. So I look forward to that."

After a decade of Bolt-inspired global dominance, Jamaica's men have failed to win a single track gold medal at the last two World Championships.