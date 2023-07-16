Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

"The idea is to work together to achieve the goals we set ourselves and I'm really looking forward to being able to start helping here in my new home."

Messi is expected to make his debut next Saturday when Miami host Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener.

Team co-owner David Beckham said: "I dreamed of bringing the best players in the world, players with the same ambition I had when I came to the LA Galaxy to help grow football in the United States and build a legacy in this sport we love so much.

"Today that dream has become a reality. I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's caliber is coming to our club, but I am also thrilled to welcome a good friend, an incredible person and his beautiful family to our Inter Miami community."

Having the World Cup winner on board promises to be a big boost for football in the US where the sport trails in popularity behind the other major North American men's professional leagues.