Mustafizur taken to hospital after blow to head during nets session

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has been taken to the hospital after receiving a blow to the head during a Comilla Victorians training session in Chattogram.

As Sunday is an off-day in the BPL, Comilla held a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mustafizur was bowling in the nets to Litton Das. As he walked back to his bowling mark after delivering the ball, Mustafizur heard someone call out to him. Turning to look, he was unexpectedly struck on the left side of the back of his head by a ball.