    Mustafizur taken to hospital after blow to head during nets session

    A ball struck him on the head during a Comilla Victorians net session in Chattogram

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 07:28 AM

    Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has been taken to the hospital after receiving a blow to the head during a Comilla Victorians training session in Chattogram.

    As Sunday is an off-day in the BPL, Comilla held a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

    Mustafizur was bowling in the nets to Litton Das. As he walked back to his bowling mark after delivering the ball, Mustafizur heard someone call out to him. Turning to look, he was unexpectedly struck on the left side of the back of his head by a ball.

    Mustafizur immediately clutched his head, prompting Comilla's head coach Mohammad Salauddin and teammates to rush to his aid.

    He received initial medical attention on the field as blood was seen flowing from the wound.

    Subsequently, an ambulance transported Mustafizur to the hospital for further treatment.

    The Comilla franchise has yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

