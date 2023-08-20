    বাংলা

    Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

    The Argentine football star opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 04:33 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 04:33 AM

    Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.

    Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.

    Nashville's Fafa Picault leveled for the home team in the 57th minute and both teams came agonizingly close to taking the lead in the rollercoaster second half.

    In the shootout, Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco missed the final kick of the night to deliver Inter Miami, who joined the league in 2020, their first trophy.

    Messi's overjoyed teammates lifted the Argentine in the air as ecstatic Miami co-owner David Beckham raised his arms above his head in triumph.

