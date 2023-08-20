Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak with the MLS side to seven games.

Messi opened the scoring in the 23th minute, notching his 10th goal since joining the team with a blistering shot from distance past multiple defenders and into the top left corner of the net.