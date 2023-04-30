    বাংলা

    Man United edge closer to top four finish with 1-0 victory over Villa

    Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 matches

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 03:26 PM

    A goal from Bruno Fernandes secured Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, increasing their chances of finishing in the top four in the Premier League and continuing their dominant form at Old Trafford.

    Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 matches and have a game in hand on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who are on 54 points.

    United are unbeaten at home in 15 straight Premier League games, with just three draws. They have not lost at Old Trafford since the opening weekend of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

    United put Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to work early with several great chances before they were finally rewarded in the 39th minute.

    Martinez dove to push away Marcus Rashford's shot after the United striker's well-timed run, and Fernandes sprinted in for a one-touch shot from a tight angle.

    Unai Emery's Villa, whose defeat was their first in 11 games, are sixth in the standings, with 54 points from 33 matches.

