Sri Lanka eyes free trade pact with Thailand by March as growth in focus

Sri Lanka and Thailand could sign a free trade agreement (FTA) by March, a top official of the Indian Ocean nation told Reuters on Wednesday, as it attempts to rebuild its crisis-stricken economy.

The two nations restarted deal negotiations in January, months after a severe financial crisis engulfed Sri Lanka, as its foreign exchange reserves fell to a record low.

"Both sides are enthusiastic and there is strong political will," Sri Lanka's chief FTA negotiator, KJ Weerasinghe, told Reuters.

"There will be several more rounds of talks, but I am confident we can conclude the agreement for signature by March 2024."