Push for more women on German company boards loses momentum in 2022

The proportion of women on the executive and supervisory boards of large companies in Germany continued to grow in 2022 but at a slower rate than the previous year, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The study, conducted by the DIW research institute with the Freie Universitaet Berlin, found that the proportion of women on the executive boards of the top 200 companies in Germany was 15.6% in 2022, up from 14.7% in 2021.

On supervisory boards, women made up 30.9% of members, up slightly from 30.4% in 2021.