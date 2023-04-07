    বাংলা

    Biden proposal limits bans on transgender athletes

    The proposed change to Title IX is likely to revive debates about transgender rights, particularly in sports

    Jarrett RenshawReuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 06:04 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 06:04 AM

    The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a rule change that would prohibit schools from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes from teams that are consistent with their gender identities, but offered flexibility on exceptions for the highest levels of competition.

    The proposed change to Title IX is likely to revive debates about transgender rights, particularly in sports. Across the country, there has been a push by conservative US lawmakers to prevent transgender women from participating in school sports.

    The proposal would also offer flexibility to K-12 schools and universities to limit the participation of transgender students when including them could undermine "fairness in competition" or potentially lead to sports-related injuries.

    Title IX prohibits sex discrimination at educational institutions that receive federal funding.

    Under the changes proposed by the White House, which must undergo a period of public comment, elementary school students would generally be able to participate in school sports consistent with their gender identity. But for older students, questions of fairness and physicality could come into play.

    "Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages."

    The rule is expected to be challenged in court. The US Supreme Court on Thursday refused to let West Virginia enforce a state law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools, one of many Republican-backed measures across the country targeting LGBTQ rights.

    "South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports. President Biden, we’ll see you in court," South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tweeted on Thursday.

    Title IX requires schools to provide equal opportunities for women in US education programmes. It has been credited with opening the door to more women in sports.

    Critics say transgender women who take part in women's sports are often bigger and stronger than their cisgender opponents and have an unfair advantage.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden stands with Cindy McCain, widow of Medal of Freedom recipient and late US Sen. John McCain, as he awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom in (posthumous) honour of Senator McCain during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, Jul 7, 2022.
    Cindy McCain named WFP head
    She is currently the US ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture
    A tank is towed through a road, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 29, 2023.
    Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from seizing Bakhmut
    Bakhmut has been the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the war, now in its second year, with huge casualties on both sides
    Football presenter Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London, Britain, Mar 13, 2023.
    Lineker wins appeal over 4.9m pounds tax bill
    The sports presenter made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy
    Athletics - World Athletics 2023 March Council Meeting - Monaco - Mar 23, 2023 World Athletics president Sebastian Coe during a press conference. Reuters
    Transgender athletes condemn ban on inclusion in female events
    Athletics' global governing body voted to ban transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain