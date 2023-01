Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power

Ardern's remarks alluded to the challenges of having a young family in office, said Anne-Marie Brady, a professor of politics at New Zealand's University of Canterbury.

She made a point of telling her daughter Neve that she was looking forward to being there when she started school this year and told her longtime partner Clarke Gayford that it was time they married.

"She was just very upfront and relatable," added Brady. "I think any young woman that has grown up in this era where we can have it all, yes, but actually we still have our heart connections to our loved ones."

Women have been liberated but "patriarchal institutions" have not evolved enough to support family life, she said.

"We need people like Jacinda Ardern in politics. So, her situation is cause for reflection about what we can do more to support women in politics, and men and their family life too," Brady added.

In Davos, in an interview with Reuters, the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said, "I have all the respect for Jacinda and I admire her. I'm sorry she made such a decision, but this might be a temporary decision. It's not easy."

During her time in office, Ardern has not been afraid to break the mould, becoming the first prime minister since Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto to have a baby in the job and then take maternity leave.

A politician who campaigned on making tertiary education partially free, tackling child poverty and decriminalising abortion, Ardern has also called out blatant sexism in politics.

After meeting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin last November, she dismissed a suggestion by reporters that their similar age and gender was the reason for the meeting.

"She shifted the face of politics globally just by being her," said Marian Baird, a professor of gender and employment relations at the University of Sydney.

"I think she has been a bit of a model for younger female politicians and perhaps even younger male politicians who want to present in a different way," she said. "Certainly she really challenges the male stereotype of being a prime minister."