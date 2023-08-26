Texas judge blocks state ban on gender-affirming care for minors

A Texas judge on Friday blocked a Republican-backed state law banning so-called gender-affirming care including puberty blockers, hormones and surgery for transgender minors from taking effect next week while she hears a legal challenge to it.

However, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said it filed an immediate appeal to the state Supreme Court, an action that would automatically put the judge's order on hold and let the law take effect at least until the appeal is decided.

Judge Maria Cantu Hexsel of the District Court of Travis County in Austin, who was elected as a Democrat, found that the families of transgender children and doctors suing the state to challenge the law, which was set to take effect on Sept 1, were likely to succeed in proving that it violated their rights under the state constitution.