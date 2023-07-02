Transgender Dhaka University student Sanjibani Sudha dreams of unravelling social inequality

Sanjibani Sudha's life was fraught with petty jokes and frivolous remarks, but their mother's unwavering support has allowed them to reach new heights. Having completed their higher studies at Chittagong University, Sudha is set to become the first openly transgender woman to be part of Dhaka University's MPhil programme.
In an interview with bdnews24.com, Sudha said this would be a matter of great pride for them, the transgender community and the country.
"I'm about to break through the barrier to achieving degrees in higher studies. Before me, no one from the community had ever dreamed of doing MPhil or PhD," they said.
Prof Zobaida Nasreen of Dhaka University's Department of Anthropology will oversee Sudha's MPhil on 'Reframing Gender in Politics of Bangladesh' starting in July.
"I'm delighted that Sanjibani will do their MPhil under my supervision. It will help their community advance. This is also a significant milestone for the university's history," Zobaida said.
Sudha also hopes to complete a PhD as their next endeavour and eventually acquire a place among university lecturers.
"I want to open the doors of society currently closed for my community. I want to respond to all the contempt through my qualifications and studies," they said.
"My mother dreamt of me becoming a university teacher, but I could not share in her dream. I don't know what I'll be in the future. Currently, I'm working at a bank. I'm about to embark on an MPhil and hope to do a doctorate; I want to become a teacher."
"But more than I wish to become a teacher, I hope to become a good person," they added.
Sudha hails from Tangail's Dhanbari Upazila and comes from a family of four, including their father, mother and younger sister.
After passing the SSC from Dhanbari Collegiate School and HSC from Dhanbari Degree College, they enrolled in Chittagong University's Political Science programme. Sudha attained first class in both the honours and master's courses.
In 2021, they joined a private bank as communications and CSR officer.
DISCRIMINATION AT EVERY STEP
Sudha was subject to the sting of social bigotry every step of the way since childhood. It began when they enrolled in school as Sudha and had to sit on a separate bench alone. Their classmates showed little interest in befriending them.
Their time at university was similar.
"Chattogram University had 23,000 students. But I never found another like me. The whole campus was filled with people who looked at me as if I was born from a goat. They always stared."
"If anybody sat with me at university or even spoke to me, others would make fun of them, wondering what we could be talking about."
Sudha was assigned a room at the Alaol Hall and asked to wear 'men's attire' and behave like a man.
"I complied but was often ridiculed in the hall. But my teachers and classmates were like blessings. They encouraged and stood by me, allowing me to complete my university life."
Sudha's parents named them Ashiqul Islam Sajib at birth. They realised they were not like other children after reaching the age of five or six.
"I kept questioning myself in search of answers. At age six, I told my parents that regardless of whether I wore pants and shirts, I was a girl."
"I came to this world with hormonal issues, but I don't regret that in the slightest. Actually, I'm proud that I am exceptional."
"But it's a mental burden. It's tough to push forward. When your mind does not match your body, it becomes a cage."
MOTHER, A SOURCE OF STRENGTH
Sudha underlined their mother as the person who gave them the strength and inspiration to fight against the world.
At times, transgender representatives would come to take Sudha away to their community, but Sudha's mother would never allow it. "When they came, my mother hid me away."
Sudha, who treasures their mother, said: "Those who push transgender people away due to their gender difference are wrong to do so. If these people are cared for, and others know them, transgender people can become national treasures."
STANDING BY OTHERS
Sudha was always keenly interested in the art of dance. They were trained in classical dancing during childhood and, later in 2019, taught it to poor children at a school run by the Quantum Foundation in Bandarban's Lama.
The coronavirus pandemic swept the world the following year, and Sudha joined volunteers who helped carry out funerals.
"I used to wash 8-10 bodies daily, including men and women of all four major religions. I used to wash the bodies and bury or cremate them by myself. I want to thank Quantum for letting me participate in such work."
"I washed almost 1,200 bodies in a year in Chattogram and Dhaka - the bodies of those who died by COVID. No one wanted to touch their bodies. The number is not what matters to me. What stands out is that I was able to support people as a member of society."
Sudha was unwilling to take credit for the awards they received for humanitarian efforts. "Accolades don't matter to me. It is my duty to stand by another human in times of need."
Sudha contributes a portion of their salary to charitable works and participates in environmental activities and children's rights movements.
"I am a classical dancer and am an avid supporter of pure cultural practices. I go wherever there is refined cultural practice."
CHANGING VIEWS
One of Sudha's prime goals is changing people's perspectives about transgender people.
"The people of my community are only considered in relation to sex. Some think of them as sex workers, some see them as worthless, while others find them a subject of mockery. Few people see them as human or a part of society."
"I've never seen anybody treat them as humans. We don't give them the rights or respect they deserve as humans. I want to change that perspective."