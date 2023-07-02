Transgender Dhaka University student Sanjibani Sudha dreams of unravelling social inequality

Sanjibani Sudha's life was fraught with petty jokes and frivolous remarks, but their mother's unwavering support has allowed them to reach new heights. Having completed their higher studies at Chittagong University, Sudha is set to become the first openly transgender woman to be part of Dhaka University's MPhil programme.

In an interview with bdnews24.com, Sudha said this would be a matter of great pride for them, the transgender community and the country.

"I'm about to break through the barrier to achieving degrees in higher studies. Before me, no one from the community had ever dreamed of doing MPhil or PhD," they said.

Prof Zobaida Nasreen of Dhaka University's Department of Anthropology will oversee Sudha's MPhil on 'Reframing Gender in Politics of Bangladesh' starting in July.

"I'm delighted that Sanjibani will do their MPhil under my supervision. It will help their community advance. This is also a significant milestone for the university's history," Zobaida said.