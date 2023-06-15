Australian senator alleges assault in parliament house; calls for safer workplace

In a statement in the Senate following Thorpe's speech, Van said the claims were "outrageous", and denied all of them again.

"I will fully cooperate with the investigators and answer any questions that they may have of me and Senator Thorpe should do the same," Van said.

Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton said in a statement that further allegations in relation to Van had been brought to his attention and Van would be excluded from party meetings.

Dutton said the decision was not a reflection on Van's guilt or innocence, and Van remains a member of the Senate.

Thorpe's claims follow numerous reports of sexual abuse and misconduct in parliament, which led to an independent inquiry into parliamentary workplace culture which found one in three people working there had experienced sexual harassment.

"I know there are others that have experienced similar things and have not come forward in the interest of their careers and in fear that they would be presented to the world by the media in the same way that I have been today," Thorpe said.