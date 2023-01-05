Partition of India is among the world’s most horrendous political events: Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah

Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah has described the Partition of India as one of the most horrendous political events in the history of the world.

“When I thought of what ‘Torn Apart’ has meant to me, I actually thought of the partition in the subcontinent, which is possibly the most horrendous political event that has taken place anywhere in the world,” he said during a discussion on the idea during the first day of Dhaka Lit Fest on Thursday.

“We’re talking of 1947 when we had millions of people going from one area of the subcontinent to another, millions of people being displaced, millions of people losing their property, their lives, their livelihood, their everything.”

Farah said that it was impossible to talk about the literature of the Indian subcontinent without mentioning the name of Saadat Hasan Manto, a South Asian writer and playwright, known for his stories on the partition and his strong opposition to it, and noting the madness about which he wrote.

“India as it was then was put together through various histories – the Moghuls, the pre-Moghuls – to tear apart India the way it was done was to create an anomaly – a historical anomaly. Because whatever may have happened before partition, the Indians had accepted one another, stayed together, called themselves Indian, whether they were Muslim, they were Hindu, they were Zoroastrian, whatever group they belonged to,” Farah said.

“When I saw the title ‘Torn Apart’, that is what came to me.”