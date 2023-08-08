    বাংলা

    Saudi govt sets up new council to supervise Islam’s two holiest mosques

    Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites

    Reuters
    Published : 8 August 2023, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 03:50 PM

    The Saudi government has set up a new council, under the direct control of the king, to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

    The new body will "preside over the religious affairs of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah,” according to a government statement on state news agency SPA posted on social media platform X.

    The council, which replaces a previous one that was under the government's control rather than the king's, will likely have more financial and administrative independence.

    Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites. The new council will supervise activities in both, including religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer, the statement said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Move for hearing on rule on circulating BNP acting chief Tarique’s speeches
    Move for hearing on rule on Tarique’s speeches
    The High Court issued an interim order barring dissemination of Tarique’s speeches and statements in 2015
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - March 23, 2023 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match.
    Ronaldo closes door on return to Europe
    ‘European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League,’ Ronaldo said
    Muslim pilgrims gather on the Mount of Mercy at the plain of Arafat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 27, 2023.
    Defying high prices, pilgrims head to Makkah for Hajj
    Hajj is a major source of income for the Saudi government from worshippers' lodging, transport, fees and gifts
    Saudi-Iran thaw improves Hajj services for Iranian pilgrims
    Saudi-Iran thaw improves Hajj services for Iranian pilgrims
    Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to end a diplomatic rift following years of hostility that made it sometimes difficult for Iranians to perform Hajj and Umrah

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation