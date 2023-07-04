Fundraiser for policeman who shot French teenager reflects divisions

POLICE RESENTMENT

The June 27 shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old of Algerian-Moroccan descent, unleashed a wave of nationwide rioting that shocked France in its violence before police clamped down on the rioters, resulting in relative quiet over the past two nights.

Police made 72 arrests overnight, the interior ministry said.

The killing tapped a deep vein of resentment of law enforcement agencies in the poor and racially mixed suburbs of major French cities - known as banlieues - where Muslim communities of north African descent in particular have long accused police of racial profiling and violent tactics.

What started as an uprising in the banlieues' high-rise estates morphed into a broader outpouring of hate and anger toward the state, and opportunistic violence in towns and cities.

Rioters have torched more than 5,000 cars, looted shopping malls and targeted town halls, schools and state-owned properties considered symbols of the state.

The unrest, though, has not prompted the kind of government soul-searching on race which followed turmoil over similar incidents in other Western countries, such as Black Lives Matter protests in the United States or race riots at times in Britain.

Instead, the French government points to underprivilege in low-income urban neighbourhoods and juvenile delinquency, a reflection of the state's belief that citizens are united under a single French identity, regardless of race or ethnicity.

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday was hosting more than 200 mayors at the Elysee Palace to hear their accounts of the unrest.