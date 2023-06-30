Activists hail Nepal ruling allowing same-sex marriage

Same-sex couples in Nepal said on Friday they were preparing to register their marriages after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order clearing the way for gay marriage for the first time in the largely conservative country.

The Supreme Court has been considering a petition on the issue filed by gay right activists and on Wednesday it issued an interim order allowing for same-sex couples to register their marriages pending a final verdict.

"This is a very big and historic decision," said Pinky Gurung, chairperson of the Blue Diamond Society gay rights organisation.

Gurung said about 200 same-sex couples were expected "to come out openly and register their marriages".