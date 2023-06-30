    বাংলা

    Activists hail Nepal ruling allowing same-sex marriage

    The country’s Supreme Court issued a temporary order clearing the way for gay marriage for the first time in the largely conservative country

    Gopal SharmaReuters
    Published : 30 June 2023, 07:45 AM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 07:45 AM

    Same-sex couples in Nepal said on Friday they were preparing to register their marriages after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order clearing the way for gay marriage for the first time in the largely conservative country.

    The Supreme Court has been considering a petition on the issue filed by gay right activists and on Wednesday it issued an interim order allowing for same-sex couples to register their marriages pending a final verdict.

    "This is a very big and historic decision," said Pinky Gurung, chairperson of the Blue Diamond Society gay rights organisation.

    Gurung said about 200 same-sex couples were expected "to come out openly and register their marriages".

    Majority-Hindu Nepal has become increasingly progressive since a decade-long Maoist rebellion ended in 2006. Two years later, political parties voted to abolish the 239-year-old Hindu monarchy, a key demand of the Maoists.

    In Asia, Taiwan is the only place that recognises gay marriage, though pressure is building for reform in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

    In 2007, Nepal's Supreme Court ordered the government to end discrimination against LGBT people and put in place measures to guarantee equal rights.

    Since then, some same-sex couples have held unofficial weddings and gay pride parades have been held in the capital, Kathmandu.

    But activists say there is still no clear legislation and people can face abuse from their families and communities and discrimination in education, government offices and hospitals.

    Maya Gurung, another member of the LGBT community, said that being able to officially register a marriage would help overcome a range of difficulties.

    "We will now approach the authorities to formally register our marriage," Gurung said, referring to her partner of nearly a decade, Surendra Pandey.

    "It may take some time for this, though.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside the Southwark Crown Court as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences begins, in London, Britain, Jun 28, 2023.
    Kevin Spacey appears in court for start of sex offence trial
    The Oscar-winning actor denies allegations of historic offences committed against four men which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain Jun 7, 2023.
    Harry should get just 500 stg in phone-hacking case, London court told
    The King Charles' younger son is one of more than 100 people suing Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering
    Taliban members are seen at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun 14, 2023.
    Taliban administration executes man for murder of five
    The rulers in Afghanistan put a man to death in public in the eastern province of Laghman, the supreme court said
    People including plaintiffs' lawyers hold banners and flags, after the lower court ruled that not allowing same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, outside Nagoya district court, in Nagoya, central Japan, May 30, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo.
    Japan ruling on same-sex marriage disappoints but 'a step forward'
    A Japanese court said a ban on same-sex marriage is constitutional but raised concerns about the dignity and human rights of gay couples

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps