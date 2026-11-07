TikTok accused of normalising sex industry via hidden OnlyFans promotion: report

EU flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, Jun 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

EU flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, Jun 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TikTok is helping to normalise the sex industry by allowing adult content creators to promote pornographic material hosted on external platforms, The Guardian reports.

A joint study by campaign groups Cease and Collective Shout has found that popular OnlyFans performers use seemingly harmless “girly lifestyle content”, including makeup tutorials and pet videos, to disguise references to adult material.

Creators replace restricted terms with euphemisms such as “corn” or use specific combinations of emojis to get around automated content filters.

Campaigner Melinda Tankard Reist condemned the practice, warning that impressionable teenage girls are being targeted with exaggerated claims of wealth and luxury, despite average OnlyFans earnings hovering around $1,000 per year.

The report highlights how creators build massive followings on TikTok before directing traffic to subscription-based adult sites.

TikTok said it prohibits sexual content and uses technology to enforce its community guidelines.

OnlyFans, meanwhile, said its platform is restricted to users aged 18 and over.