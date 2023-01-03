    বাংলা

    Mexico elects first female Supreme Court president

    The justices chose Norma Pina to head the country’s highest court amid a succession process clouded by allegations of plagiarism against another justice competing for the job

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM

    Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday elected its first female president, who has pushed back against the government's nationalist energy agenda, amid a succession process clouded by allegations of plagiarism against another justice competing for the job.

    By a 6-5 majority vote, the justices chose Norma Pina to head Mexico's highest court, putting in place a member appointed to the tribunal under the previous administration.

    Pina has defended Mexico's transition to renewable energy, setting her against parts of a contentious electricity law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that favours the country's state-run, fossil-fuel dependent energy firms.

    She takes over from Arturo Zaldivar amid a charged debate about who should lead the court fueled by a December media report alleging that another contender for the top job, Justice Yasmin Esquivel, had plagiarised her undergraduate thesis.

    Esquivel vehemently denied the accusation, which triggered an investigation by her alma mater, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

    Lopez Obrador, who nominated Esquivel to sit on the 11-member court in 2019, had blasted the plagiarism report by media outlet Latinus as an attempt to discredit the government and what he calls his transformation of Mexico.

    The president has pressured the court to back his policies, in particular his drive to give control of the energy sector to national power utility Comision Nacional de Electricidad (CFE) and state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

    Lopez Obrador argues that past governments, including the previous administration headed by Enrique Pena Nieto, skewed the energy market in favour of private companies.

    His electricity bill ended up at the Supreme Court, and Pina cited Mexico's constitutional obligation to cut its carbon footprint in voting down sections of the law, including one that gave priority to CFE in connecting power plants to the grid.

    RELATED STORIES
    Martin Griffiths, the under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, briefs reporters on the famine and humanitarian situation in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sept 5, 2022.
    UN aid chief to visit Afghanistan
    Martin Griffiths will seek to meet the highest possible officials within the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, an official says
    Iranian chess player Sara Khadem competes, without wearing a hijab, in FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan December 26, 2022, in this picture obtained by Reuters on Dec 27, 2022.
    Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
    Local media reports said Sara Khadem has competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships without the hijab, a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes
    Children look on as US first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, Oct 4, 2018.
    As Malawi issues IDs for children, privacy concerns rise
    Malawi is registering 8.4 million under-16s, but with no data protection law there is concern about privacy and surveillance
    Save the Children, others suspend Afghanistan efforts after Taliban bar on female staff
    Save the Children, others suspend Afghanistan efforts
    The Taliban administration ordered all NGOs to send female staff home until further notice - a move condemned globally

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher