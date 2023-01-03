Mexico elects first female Supreme Court president

Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday elected its first female president, who has pushed back against the government's nationalist energy agenda, amid a succession process clouded by allegations of plagiarism against another justice competing for the job.

By a 6-5 majority vote, the justices chose Norma Pina to head Mexico's highest court, putting in place a member appointed to the tribunal under the previous administration.

Pina has defended Mexico's transition to renewable energy, setting her against parts of a contentious electricity law championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that favours the country's state-run, fossil-fuel dependent energy firms.