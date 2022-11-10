Musk's first email to Twitter staff ends remote work

Musk also told employees that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter's revenue, the report said, citing the email.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When Twitter reopened offices in March, it had said employees could still work from home if they wanted.

Musk's move reflects policies at his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla Inc, where he told employees to work in the office at least 40 hours a week, or leave.