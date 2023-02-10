    বাংলা

    Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

    Meta said it would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again

    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 00:58 AM
    Meta Platforms Inc has restored former US President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed on Thursday, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan 6, 2021.

    Meta in January said it would lift Trump's suspension "in the coming weeks" and would institute heightened penalties of a suspension between one month and two years if the former president violated its content policies again.

    Trump now regains access to key platforms for voter outreach and political fundraising ahead of another run for the White House in 2024. He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

