YouTube defeats racial bias lawsuit by Black, Hispanic content creators

A US federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing YouTube of restricting or removing videos from Black and Hispanic content creators because of their race.

US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said that although the idea that YouTube's algorithm could discriminate based on race is plausible, the plaintiffs "do not come close" to suggesting they suffered any discrimination.

The proposed class action on behalf of non-white YouTube users was originally filed in June 2020, less than one month after a Minneapolis police officer's murder of George Floyd sparked a nationwide focus on racial injustice.

Nine plaintiffs said YouTube, owned by Alphabet's Google, subjected their videos to more restrictions than similar videos from white contributors, violating a contractual obligation under its terms of service to provide race-neutral content moderation.