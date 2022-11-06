Musk's Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark

Twitter's new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetize the social media network and make it less reliant on ads. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Twitter's update said the new service with verification will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"As soon as we confirm it's working well in the initial set of countries and we have the translation work done, it will roll out worldwide," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter Blue will roll out in India in "hopefully less than a month," Musk tweeted in reply to a question from a follower.

In a separate tweet, Musk also added that "fixing search is a top priority" on Twitter.

"We can beat that," he replied in another tweet when a user pointed out that YouTube gives creators 55% of ad revenue.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots. Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," Musk added in a tweet.