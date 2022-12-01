Silicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter

Silicon Valley leaders welcomed Elon Musk's management of Twitter, with Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings going so far as to call the billionaire "the bravest, most creative person on the planet."

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it was good for platforms to take different approaches.

"You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.