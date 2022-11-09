Elon Musk's Twitter slow to act on misleading US election content, experts say

Twitter, which lost many members of its communications team in the layoffs, did not respond to requests for comment.

Before Tuesday, both Musk and Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth tweeted that the company would uphold and enforce its election integrity policies through the midterms.

More than 120 advocacy organisations including Common Cause in May urged - without success - social media companies to introduce "circuit breakers" to curtail the rapid spread of misleading election information by popular accounts.

Discussion on Twitter on Tuesday focused on real voting problems in states with closely watched races such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to research groups studying online election information.

The activity surged after popular commentators on Twitter attributed the malfunctions - without providing evidence - to attempts by Democrats to suppress Republican voters, according to the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of research outfits.

Former US President Donald Trump, who has made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, posted on his social media app Truth Social that the issues in some states amounted to a fresh round of deliberate misbehavior.

Election officials in Arizona's Maricopa County said that the issues experienced on Tuesday would not affect vote counting. Officials in Pennsylvania's Luzerne County extended voting hours to compensate for the problems.

After officials in Georgia's Cobb County extended the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots because some voters did not receive ballots, false claims spread - mainly on Twitter - that the extension was meant to help "steal" the election, according to a spokesperson at the Southern Poverty Law Center activist group.

Also drawing engagement were posts baselessly warning voters that Wi-Fi networks at polling locations could enable hacking of voting machines, Jesse Littlewood, vice president for campaigns at Common Cause, told a news briefing.

The falsehoods appeared to originate on messaging app Telegram before spreading to more mainstream social media services, according to Common Cause. A review found examples on Twitter, TikTok and Meta's Facebook.