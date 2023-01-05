Elon Musk's Twitter lifts ban on political ads

Twitter Inc will reverse its 2019 ban on political ads, the company's head of trust and safety confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue.

The company tweeted on Tuesday it would relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

The change brings Twitter's policies closer to Meta Platform's Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube, which allow political advertising. One platform that still bans political ads is Chinese video app TikTok.