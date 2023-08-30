X will allow political ads from candidates, parties ahead of US election

X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter, said Tuesday it would now allow political advertising in the US from candidates and political parties and expand its safety and elections team ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Before billionaire Elon Musk acquired the company in October, Twitter had banned all political ads globally since 2019. In January, Twitter lifted the ban and began allowing "cause-based ads" in the US that raise awareness of issues such as voter registration, and said it planned to expand the types of political ads it would allow on the platform.