    বাংলা

    Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

    Twitter said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 04:13 AM

    US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.

    Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

    Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that Biden had been clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

    "That belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and any other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation," she said.

    Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a "hellscape." But major advertisers have expressed apprehension about his takeover for months.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twitter logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken Sept 4, 2022.
    Twitter sued for mass layoffs
    Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, according to a Bloomberg report
    Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, Jul 13, 2021.
    More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
    The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of the company's CEO, chief financial officer, and legal affairs and policy chie ...
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. October 28, 2022. Reuters
    Twitter to revise user verification process: Musk
    The social media platform is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder
    Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
    Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts
    Musk has ordered job cuts across the company, with some teams to be trimmed more than others and layoffs would take place before Nov 1, according to the New York Times

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher