Meta rejects recommendation to suspend former Cambodia PM from Facebook

Facebook's parent Meta Platforms has rejected a recommendation from its oversight board that it suspend the account of Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen over allegations he used it to threaten opponents.

Meta on Monday said it had determined that "suspending accounts outside our regular enforcement framework would not be consistent with our policies, including our protocol on restricting accounts of public figures during civil unrest."

The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, had advised in June that the company suspend Hun Sen's account for six months over a video that it said violated rules on violent threats.