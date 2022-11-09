'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025

Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America have been treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.

Here are some key facts about the upcoming celestial display, unfolding in an exceedingly unusual concurrence about lunar eclipses in general.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its shadow completely over a full moon, blocking reflection of all direct sunlight from the lunar orb and dimming the colour of the moon to a reddish hue, hence the term "blood moon."

This is only possible when the orbits of the Earth, moon and sun align so that the moon is directly behind Earth relative to the sun. Otherwise, the moon passes above or below Earth's shadow because its orbit around Earth is usually tilted relative to Earth's orbit about the sun.

WHY RED

The reddish appearance of the lunar surface - the moon does not entirely disappear from view - is caused by rays of sunlight around the outer edge of the eclipse shadow, or umbra, being filtered and refracted as it passes through Earth's atmosphere, bathing the moon indirectly in a dim copper glow.

The degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions that vary with levels of air pollution, dust storms, wildfire smoke and even volcanic ash.