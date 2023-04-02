Private Chinese firm scores first with liquid-propellant rocket launch

Beijing Tianbing Technology Co on Sunday successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, becoming the first private Chinese launch company to send a liquid-propellant rocket into space and taking another step towards developing reusable rockets.

Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when private investment in the industry was allowed by the state. Many started making satellites while others including Beijing Tianbing focused on developing reusable rockets that can significantly cut mission costs.

The non-reusable Tianlong-2 rocket, or "Heavenly Dragon" in Chinese, was developed by Beijing Tianbing, also known as Space Pioneer. It was successfully launched into orbit from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.