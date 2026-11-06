November 07, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Firefly inks $1.3bn deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Under the agreement, Firefly will supply Miranda and Vira engines to help AST SpaceMobile build its own launch vehicle

Firefly inks $1.3bn deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile &#039;Blacklift&#039; rocket
A screen displays the Firefly Aerospace logo during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, US, Aug 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 02:48 AM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 02:48 AM

Firefly Aerospace will supply core engines for a new rocket under development by satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile in a $1.3 billion deal, underscoring a push among satellite companies to secure access to space.

The engine deal, announced on Friday, is a key part of new plans by AST SpaceMobile to develop its own rocket named Blacklift as it races to deploy a satellite constellation for global cellular broadband service and wean itself off a reliance on third-party rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Firefly will build and supply 27 of its new Miranda engines and 9 in-space Vira engines for the first three Blacklift rockets, per the agreement, which also grants a license to AST to eventually manufacture the engines itself.

Shares of Firefly were up about 18 percent following the announcement of the deal, while AST SpaceMobile's stock was up about 1 percent.

AST said it is targeting late 2028 for the debut launch of Blacklift, an ambitious development timeline. The company said the rocket is "designed for reusability" and can loft up to five of its BlueBird satellites per launch.

Satellite companies have faced difficulty booking rides to space in the past year as major rocket launch companies -- like Elon Musk's SpaceX and, in future, Rocket Lab -- increasingly dedicate their mission manifests to their own satellite constellation deployments.

AST said it still plans to use external rockets and has over 100 launch agreements in place as it targets a total deployment of 248 satellites to complete its global broadband network, which is designed to beam service directly to mobile phones.

Roughly a dozen of its BlueBird satellites have launched since 2024 on rockets from SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and the Indian Space Research Organisation. In April, an issue with Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket doomed a BlueBird satellite to a lower-than-planned region of space that led to its deorbital demise days later.

US ROCKET RAMP-UP

For Firefly, the AST agreement brings in needed cash to speed up production and testing with its Alpha rocket and a next-generation rocket in development, Eclipse, whose first launch is planned for sometime in 2027.

Firefly CEO Jason Kim said the deal, valued at more than $1.3 billion, "supercharges Firefly's production system -- more test bays at our Rocket Ranch, long-lead materials bought ahead, and a bigger team of engineers and technicians."

Rocket Ranch is the company's rocket manufacturing and testing hub in Briggs, Texas, about 32km from its headquarters outside Austin.

The Miranda engine is also the heart of Firefly's Eclipse. The company's Alpha rocket uses a different engine called Reaver.

Firefly in 2021 signed a similar deal for its Reaver rocket engine with launch startup Astra Space that included engine deliveries and an intellectual property agreement allowing Astra to produce Reavers in-house, with some competitive restrictions on how Astra could use the engine for its own rockets.

It was not immediately clear what, if any, restrictions were included in Firefly's AST agreement, but the company, in a statement, described it as a "Non-Competitive Deal: AST SpaceMobile will launch their own satellites, and Firefly will continue to serve the broader government and commercial launch market."

The deal is the latest display of US rocket production ramp-ups as the space industry confronts global scarcity in launch options, with SpaceX's dominant Falcon 9 nearing retirement in the coming years while its next-generation Starship rocket foments a broader industry pivot toward large, vertically integrated launch systems.

Blue Origin on Thursday revealed a new rocket engine named Northstar and an expansion to its New Glenn rocket that adds a third rocket stage, optimizing the vehicle to carry heavier payloads to more precise locations in space.

Related Stories
NASA's Swift telescope falls from orbit
NASA&#039;s Swift telescope falls from orbit
West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
West Asia to pay for Trump&#039;s midterm rout
NASA's Swift telescope heads for fiery re-entry after 22 years
NASA&#039;s Swift telescope heads for fiery re-entry after 22 years
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal
Trump floats &#039;concept&#039; of US-Canada deal
Read More
Jesus names first squad as Portugal prepare Ronaldo tribute
Jesus names first squad as Portugal prepare Ronaldo tribute
DU application fees quadruple in eight years
DU application fees quadruple in eight years
Tuchel rewards England camp performers
Tuchel rewards England camp performers
Baleba out for few weeks for hamstring injury: Carrick
Baleba out for few weeks for hamstring injury: Carrick
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More