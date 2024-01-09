NASA to push back moon mission timelines amid spacecraft delays

NASA is set to delay its next few missions to the moon under a key programme as technical hurdles mount with the various spacecraft it intends to use to get there, according to four people familiar with NASA's plans.

The US space agency is expected to announce the plans on Tuesday after spending months tracking progress with contractors and considering changes to the Artemis program, a multi-billion dollar effort that includes returning the first astronauts to the moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

NASA's second Artemis mission is expected to be pushed beyond its planned late-2024 target after issues were uncovered with the Lockheed Martin-built Orion crew capsule's batteries during vibration tests, two of the people said. The batteries will need to be replaced.

This would have been the first flight with humans aboard after launching the capsule uncrewed atop NASA's Space Launch System in a 2022 inaugural test.