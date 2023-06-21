    বাংলা

    The challenges of recovering the Titanic submersible

    The vessel's oxygen supply will run out early on Thursday, according to OceanGate

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 10:19 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 10:19 AM

    A submersible vessel taking tourists on a deep ocean journey to view the wreckage of the Titanic has been missing since Sunday. One pilot and four passengers are aboard.

    Here is a look at the situation as rescuers search an area the size of the state of Connecticut -- or about half the size of Belgium -- for the submersible, which could be on the ocean floor or bobbing on the surface, with the tourists bolted in from the outside.

    The vessel's oxygen supply will run out early on Thursday, according to OceanGate, the private company that operates the tour.

    INHOSPITABLE TERRAIN

    If the craft is on the ocean floor, it would be nearly impossible to rescue, experts say. The Titanic wreck is 2.5 miles below the surface. The submersible lost contact about halfway down on its dive. "It's pitch black down there. It's freezing cold. The seabed is mud and it's undulating. You can't see your hand in front of your face," said Tim Maltin, an expert on the Titanic's sinking and wreckage.

    BRING IT UP?

    If the submersible is on the ocean floor, experts say that a sub-to-sub rescue is unlikely. Only a handful of submersible craft exist that could reach the depths of the Titanic wreck. Even if they could reach it, submersibles do not have the power to tow the missing vessel up to the surface. If it's on the ocean floor, the number of unknowns is enormous. "We know more about the moon surface than the bottom of the ocean, because we just haven't surveyed it," said Jamie Pringle, a forensic geoscientist at Keele University in Britain.

    FINDING IT ON THE SURFACE

    If the vessel is bobbing at the ocean's surface, finding it will be a needle-in-a-haystack situation, experts say. The vessel the size of a van will be even harder to spot if it is partially submerged. It is far out in the ocean, so moving ships and equipment to the large area being searched takes time.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
    Crews searching for Titanic sub detect sounds
    Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible, the US Coast Guard said
    What we know about the missing Titanic sub
    What we know about the missing Titanic sub
    A five-person submersible vessel taking wealthy adventurers to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster is missing in the Atlantic off Canada
    A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, Jun 14, 2023.
    How migrant tragedy unfolded on the high seas off Greece
    A migrant charity says a person they were in contact with on the boat said it was in distress, but Greek authorities say it repeatedly refused offers of help
    Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Jun 15, 2023.
    Greece scours shipwreck site
    At least 78 migrants died, and hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel's hold

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp