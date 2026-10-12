Trump makes waves, floats ‘Trump Ocean’ for Atlantic or Pacific

US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to depart en route to Clarksville, Tennessee, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to depart en route to Clarksville, Tennessee, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US President Donald Trump wants to make a splash, quite literally, by putting his name on an ocean.

At a rally in Tennessee’s Clarksville on Saturday, he floated renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americans”, the New York Post reports.

“We’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake, and now someone said ‘you need a river’, so I don’t wanna change the name of the Hudson River,” Trump said.

“So we need a river; we need an ocean. So I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americans, something like that.”

“No, before I get out, I think we should have an ocean, and we need a great river, he added. “Now, I’m not changing the name of the Mississippi. I love Mississippi. We won that state by so much.”

A hand-drawn style world map illustrating US President Donald Trump’s geographic and institutional rebranding proposals, including suggestions to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean as "Trump Ocean". Photo: AI-generated

Trump has already moved to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario “Lake America”, the latter in retaliation over trade tensions with Canada, the American newspaper said.

Some began as apparent jokes before he signed executive orders to implement them.

He has also floated renaming New Mexico “New America” and the Strait of Hormuz the “Trump Strait”, but has not followed through.

Last year, his administration renamed the Institute of Peace headquarters the “Donald J Trump Institute of Peace”, amid his public pressure campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize, the New York Post said.

After Trump ordered the capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, opposition figure Maria Corina Machado gave him the Nobel Peace Prize she had been awarded.

He still voiced frustration with the Norwegian Nobel Committee for not honouring him.

“This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday, alongside a photo of the latest winner, Navi Pillay.

“I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!”

Trump also tried to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, but a judge blocked him, and his administration put a tarp over the building, according to the New York Post.

He was later seen looking at demolition plans for the centre, though courts have ordered his administration to give 30 days’ notice before major changes.

Trump has implied demolition may be needed because of storm damage.