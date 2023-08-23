    বাংলা

    Reactions as India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing

    India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the moon

    Reuters
    Published : 23 August 2023, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 01:06 PM

    India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

    Following are some reactions to the occasion:

    S SOMANATH, INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION CHAIRMAN (ISRO)

    “India is on the moon.”

    NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER, INDIA

    “This is a victory cry of new India.”

    MALLIKARJUN KHARGE, PRESIDENT, CONGRESS

    “The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.”

    JOSEF ASCHBACHER, DIRECTOR GENERAL, EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY

    "Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed."

