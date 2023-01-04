Isaac Newton is one of history’s great scientists. He was also a weird guy

Newton's perseverance also led him to put his own life and health at risk for the sake of his work. For instance, during the same pandemic, Newton decided to put a large sewing needle into his eye as part of an experiment. Fortunately, he did not lose his sight, although he later eloquently described the result as- "several white, dark, and colored circles (appeared)." Later in his life, he would embark on yet another similar experiment where he almost blinded himself by gazing into the sun for too long. Though this time, his ridiculous experiment did bear some fruit on his work on optics (Opticks, 1704).

Newton's scientific experiments were only one facet of his enduring oddness. Other than his scientific practices, Newton also secretly performed alchemy. Contrary to the rest of his work, Newton spent over three decades searching for the Philosopher's Stone. Yes, you read that right: The Philosopher's Stone - the mythical stone that transforms lead into gold. Newton was an avid believer in the myth and was determined to find it. It is said that Newton had read every book that he could find on alchemy and tried to recreate the recipes in his lab. He has even written several coded papers on his recipes, some of which are still being decoded to this day.

Newton was not only obsessed with alchemy but also a radical believer in Christianity. Nowadays, it is difficult to connect faith with science, yet the Bible was the wellspring of the universe's mysteries Newton. He was so concerned with the notion that he drafted a whole paper to decipher the Bible. However, when it comes to Newton's theological endeavours, his most absurd work was the forecast of the world's end in 2060.

However, Newton’s perseverance may have led to his downfall. It is believed that Newton's work with mercury during his alchemical activities caused mercury poisoning, which can cause tremors, insomnia, memory loss, neuromuscular effects, headaches and cognitive and motor dysfunction. It must have been particularly frustrating for a man of his proclivities, and he was reportedly very irritable and difficult in later years.

Regardless, Newton's life and nature demonstrate that brilliance does not require any inherent abilities. Despite his unconventional and odd ways, Newton revolutionised scientific thinking. His life and work demonstrate how far a person can go with the simple qualities of curiosity and determination.

This article was written for Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.