Sun-observing spacecraft sheds light on the solar wind's origin

The jets emanate from structures on the corona called coronal holes where the sun's magnetic field stretches into space rather than back into the star. They are called "picoflare jets" due to their relatively small size. They arise from areas a few hundred miles wide - tiny when compared to the immense scale of the sun, which has a diameter of 865,000 miles (1.4 million km).

"We suggest that these jets could actually be a major source of mass and energy to sustain the solar wind," said solar physicist Lakshmi Pradeep Chitta of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, lead author of the research published in the journal Science.

The solar wind consists of plasma - ionized gas, or gas in which the atoms lose their electrons - and is mostly ionized hydrogen.

"Unlike the wind on Earth that circulates the globe, solar wind is ejected outward into interplanetary space," Chitta said.

"Earth and the other planets in the solar system whiz through the solar wind as they orbit around the sun. Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere act as shields and protects life by blocking harmful particles and radiation from the sun. But the solar wind continuously propagates outward from the sun and inflates a plasma bubble called the heliosphere that encompasses the planets," Chitta added.

The heliosphere extends out to about 100 to 120 times further than Earth's distance to the sun.