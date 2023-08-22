    বাংলা

    Prayers, parties, student shows planned in India for moon landing

    Students have sent scores of messages wishing ISRO luck for a successful landing, as authorities hope it will encourage scientific inquiry among millions of Indian students

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 09:38 AM

    Excitement rose in India on Tuesday on the eve of a much-anticipated moon landing, with prayers held for its success, schools marshalling students to watch a live telecast of the event and space enthusiasts organising parties to celebrate.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole at 1234 GMT on Wednesday, days after the failure of a Russian vehicle trying to achieve the same feat.

    Success for Chandrayaan-3 will make it the first to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support a future moon settlement.

    India's second attempt to land on the moon after a failure in 2019 is being seen as a display of the tenacity of its scientific institutions.

    Authorities and educators also hope it will encourage scientific inquiry among millions of students in the world's most populous country.

    Students have sent scores of messages wishing ISRO luck for a successful landing, the agency said.

    In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the provincial government ordered all schools to hold special screenings as "landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a memorable opportunity, which will not only encourage curiosity, but will also instil passion in our youth towards inquiry".

    In Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the science and technology council has invited over 2,000 school students "to witness the historic moment" on a large screen, its head Narottam Sahoo said.

    The council has also organised talks by ISRO scientists. The event will be shown live across Gujarat's 33 district community science centres.

    The state culture ministry in the eastern city of Kolkata is throwing a "Science Party" to celebrate the mission, asking people to "embark on exhilarating educational adventure" with a live telecast.

    Hindu religious prayer ceremonies were organised on Tuesday in Mumbai and Varanasi cities for the success of the mission.

    Srikant Chunduri, an entrepreneur and founder of a group of space enthusiasts called "Agnirva", said he has arranged a "watch party" for the landing at a popular Bengaluru restaurant.

    "If we want to build a community for space enthusiasts, (there is) nothing more momentous than this landing to get people together," he told Reuters.

    ISRO has been sharing regular updates of the mission through posts on X, formerly Twitter.

    "The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," it said on Tuesday.

    "The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!"

    RELATED STORIES
    A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Aug 11, 2023.
    Race for moon resources has begun, says Russia's space chief after failed lunar mission
    Yury Borisov said it was in Russia's vital national interests to remain committed to lunar exploration
    A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released Aug 6, 2023.
    Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia's crash
    All systems on the spacecraft are working "perfectly" and no contingencies are anticipated on the landing day, Indian space agency said
    A picture taken from the camera of the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 shows the Zeeman crater located on the far side of the moon, Aug 17, 2023.
    Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon
    The failure underscores a space power decline since the Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite
    A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. ISRO/Handout via REUTERS
    India closes in on moon landing
    Chandrayaan-3 approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first

    Opinion

    How money is shaping a new space race
    Success of Women's World Cup can't hide financial gap with men
    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe