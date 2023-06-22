Missing Titanic sub hours from running out of oxygen

Air to a missing submersible with five people on board was expected to last just a few more hours if that on Thursday, the fifth day of a desperate multinational search in the vast Atlantic waters around the wreck of the Titanic.

The minivan-sized Titan, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent at 8 am (1200 GMT) on Sunday but lost contact with its support ship near the end of what should have been a two-hour dive to the century-old shipwreck.

Having set off with 96 hours of air, according to the company, its oxygen tanks would likely be depleted some time on Thursday morning. Precisely when depends on factors such as whether the craft still has power and how calm those on board are, experts say, and assumes the Titan is still intact.