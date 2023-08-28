Japan suspends launch of rocket carrying moon lander because of winds

Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a moon lander into space, according to operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The launch was cancelled because of unsuitable wind conditions in the upper atmosphere, MHI’s launch services unit said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.

The H-IIA No. 47 rocket was to be launched from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan at 9:26 am local time (0026 GMT) on Monday.