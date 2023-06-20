Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go

For Ros Deegan, the thrill of raising $100 million to expand a biotech firm among the dreaming spires of Oxford was soon tempered: unable to find a bigger laboratory, she routinely had to work at home.

Not far away in the rival academic centre of Cambridge, biochemist Catherine Elton, persistently frustrated by similar real estate issues, taught herself how to turn old offices into labs to keep expanding her bioactive protein business.

The two businesswomen in Britain's fast-growing life sciences industry are far from alone.

Property consultants Bidwells put demand for lab space in Cambridge at 1.19 million square feet (110,000 square metres) - but only 7,000 sq ft are available. In Oxford, demand stands at 850,000 sq ft with just 25,000 ready to go.

The dearth of state-of-the-art labs in the cities is just one example of how a lack of an overarching strategy for Britain's life sciences sector is throttling the growth of some of the country's most promising companies, according to Reuters interviews with 17 people with knowledge of the challenges.

The industry figures, from biotech bosses, property developers, industry sources to investors, all spoke of a growing frustration with the lack of a coherent approach in Britain to everything from lab space to funding, talent, suppliers, affordable homes, transport, water and power.

At a time of rapid innovation, when the United States and the European Union are spending heavily to help businesses shift faster to newer technologies in the next wave of industrial transformation, they say that Britain risks falling behind.

"It's a huge barrier when you're trying to set a company up and you can't actually find a lab for it," said Elton, founder of Qkine. She said the latest office conversion took up more than 20% of her firm's time in the year before it opened.

Deegan, meanwhile, counts herself lucky that OMass Therapeutics, the drug discovery company she runs, only had to wait a year from raising funds to moving to a larger site.

"I couldn't go to work because there just wasn't a place to sit. You'd end up in the kitchen," the chief executive said.