    বাংলা

    China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade

    The robot tasked with making the "lunar soil brick" will be launched during China's Chang'e-8 mission around 2028

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2023, 09:48 AM
    Updated : 14 April 2023, 09:48 AM

    China wants to start building a lunar base using soil from the moon in five years, Chinese media reported, with the ambitious plan kicking off as soon as this decade.

    More than 100 Chinese scientists, researchers and space contractors recently met at a conference in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to discuss ways to build infrastructure on the moon, local media reported.

    Ding Lieyun, an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said a team is designing a robot named "Chinese Super Masons" to make bricks out of lunar soil, according to Changjiang Daily.

    "Building a habitat on the moon is needed for long-term lunar explorations, and will certainly be realised in the future," Ding said, while acknowledging the difficulty of achieving it in the short term, according to the report.

    The robot tasked with making the "lunar soil brick" will be launched during China's Chang'e-8 mission around 2028, Ding said, adding that the country is aiming to retrieve the world's first soil sample from the far side of the moon in a mission around 2025.

    China previously retrieved soil samples from the near side of the moon with its Chang'e-5 mission in 2020, state media reported.

    The country has stated that it wants its astronauts to stay on the moon for long periods once it establishes a lunar research station.

    Ding and dozens of experts were attending the Extraterrestrial Construction Conference held at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan this past weekend.

    RELATED STORIES
    A screen shows footages of spacecraft for Chang'e-5 Mission, during an event on China’s lunar exploration program, at the National Astronomical Observatories of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in Beijing, China, Jan 18, 2021.
    Intriguing moon water source found in glass beads from impacts
    For future moon exploration, including potential long-term lunar bases staffed with astronauts, water is of vital importance not only as a drinking supply but as a fuel ingredient
    Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hanson and Christina Koch, crew members of the Artemis II space mission to the moon and back, attend an NASA event in Houston, Texas, US, April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
    NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew
    Christina Koch, who holds the record for longest continuous spaceflight by a woman, is named as a mission specialist for the Artemis II lunar flyby
    Sophie Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese human rights lawyer, Ding Jiaxi, poses with a photo of him at her home in Alfred, New York, US, Jul 28, 2022.
    China hands lengthy jail terms to two rights lawyers
    Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were put on trial behind closed doors in June last year on charges of state subversion at a court in the northeastern province of Shandong
    Dhaka University Teachers’ Association slams Prothom Alo, without naming it
    DU Teachers’ Association slams Prothom Alo
    The association demands action against the paper for what it says is a “conspiracy against the state”

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan