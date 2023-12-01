12 injured in attack on independent election hopeful's convoy in Gaibandha

At least 12 people have been injured after the entourage of independent election candidate Farzana Rabbi Bubli reportedly came under attack in Gaibandha ahead of the Jan 7 national polls.

The incident occurred near Saghata Upazila’s Masjid Mor area on Thursday evening, according to Rakib Hasan, chief of the local police station.

Informed of the incident, the police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control, said Hasan.