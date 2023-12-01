    বাংলা

    12 injured in attack on independent election hopeful's convoy in Gaibandha

    Seven motorcycles were also damaged in the attack

    Gaibandha Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 08:59 AM

    At least 12 people have been injured after the entourage of independent election candidate Farzana Rabbi Bubli reportedly came under attack in Gaibandha ahead of the Jan 7 national polls.

    The incident occurred near Saghata Upazila’s Masjid Mor area on Thursday evening, according to Rakib Hasan, chief of the local police station.

    Informed of the incident, the police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control, said Hasan.

    Farzana is vying for the Gaibandha-5 constituency, encompassing the Phuchhari and Saghata upazilas, as an independent candidate. The Awami League has nominated Mahmud Hasan Ripon, the incumbent representative, for the seat.

    Recounting the incident, Farzana told reporters that she was returning home to Gatia village in Phuchhari after submitting her nomination papers when a group of unidentified assailants targeted her convoy.

    "The attackers hurled brickbats and stones at the vehicles before engaging with sticks and weapons."

