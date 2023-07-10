EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

A European Union delegation on a visit to assess whether to send election observers to Bangladesh has sought to monitor the Chattogram Hill Tracts region for six weeks before the 12th parliamentary polls.
The EU’s election exploratory mission, which arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday morning, met officials at the Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs ministry on Monday amid the opposition BNP’s preparations for a final phase of its anti-government movement.
Md Aminul Islam, the additional CHT affairs secretary, said they informed the EU delegation about security in the region and assured them of cooperation.
The EU wants to talk to politicians and voters in the CHT districts of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari about the election, Aminul said. “We told them the poll-related issues depend on the Election Commission, but we will provide them with all sorts of support,”
The hill tracts, a great tourist attraction, often experience violence because of infighting between tribal groups, insurgency and Islamist militancy. The authorities are currently conducting a joint security operation in the region, putting some areas off limits to the tourists.
BNP’S ‘FINAL PUSH’
The US and the European Union have called on Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections as the opposition BNP’s demand for a caretaker government and the ruling Awami League’s refusal to accept the demand led to a stand-off, fuelling fears of violence.
The US has said it will restrict visas for Bangladeshis involved in hindering a proper democratic system in Bangladesh, while the EU is assessing whether to send observers for the election in Bangladesh.
In this situation, the BNP has said it will launch a “final push” to topple the Sheikh Hasina government and install a caretaker administration before the election.
Its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday confirmed their plan to launch a “new push to restore democracy” from a rally in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“We won’t allow one-sided elections in Bangladesh again,” he said at a programme at party headquarters in Naya Paltan.
He said their allies will also announce simultaneous programmes in the final phase of the movement for free and fair polls.
For the permission to hold the rally in the capital, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Abul Khayer Bhuiyan and Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury met Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday.
The rally is scheduled to be held at Naya Paltan at 3pm.
The EU delegation also met senior police officers to talk about security of observers during the election, said Additional Inspector General of Police Manzur Rahman.