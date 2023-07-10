EU seeks to observe Chattogram Hill Tracts before election as BNP prepares for ‘final push’

A European Union delegation on a visit to assess whether to send election observers to Bangladesh has sought to monitor the Chattogram Hill Tracts region for six weeks before the 12th parliamentary polls.

The EU’s election exploratory mission, which arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday morning, met officials at the Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs ministry on Monday amid the opposition BNP’s preparations for a final phase of its anti-government movement.

Md Aminul Islam, the additional CHT affairs secretary, said they informed the EU delegation about security in the region and assured them of cooperation.

The EU wants to talk to politicians and voters in the CHT districts of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari about the election, Aminul said. “We told them the poll-related issues depend on the Election Commission, but we will provide them with all sorts of support,”

The hill tracts, a great tourist attraction, often experience violence because of infighting between tribal groups, insurgency and Islamist militancy. The authorities are currently conducting a joint security operation in the region, putting some areas off limits to the tourists.