BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail for third time

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas will remain in jail after a court turned down their latest bail plea in a case over the violent clashes outside the party's central offices in Naya Paltan on Dec 7.

Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain rejected their bail petition, the third in a week, at a hearing on Thursday.

Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.

The clashes broke out when a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its antigovernment rally on Dec 10 turned violent.