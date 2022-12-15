    বাংলা

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail for third time

    They will remain in jail over the violent clashes outside the BNP headquarters on Dec 7 after a court rejects their third bail application

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 11:17 AM

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas will remain in jail after a court turned down their latest bail plea in a case over the violent clashes outside the party's central offices in Naya Paltan on Dec 7.

    Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain rejected their bail petition, the third in a week, at a hearing on Thursday.

    Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.

    The clashes broke out when a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its antigovernment rally on Dec 10 turned violent.

    Police used teargas shells and batons to disperse the crowds as several rounds of crude bomb explosions rang out in the area. A BNP activist died, while police claimed that more than 50 law enforcers were injured.

    Police later started three cases against up to 2,000 people over the incident. They also cordoned off the party office, declaring it a 'crime zone' after reportedly finding improvised explosives on the premises.

