Awami League to hold national council on Dec 24

The ruling Awami League will hold its 22nd national council on Dec 24 amid threats of a tough campaign by the BNP to topple the Sheikh Hasina government before the next parliamentary election.
General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the date after a meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Friday.
Awami League leaders earlier said they wanted to shun extravaganza at the council, considering the effects of the global crisis on the Bangladesh economy.
The council will continue only for a day, unlike the past events staggered for two days. A morning ceremony will mark the start, while the main council session will be held in the afternoon, followed by a cultural function in the evening.
Quader also said party chief Hasina will travel to Chattogram to join a rally at Pologround on Dec 4.
The Awami League organised its last council in 2019, with Hasina and Quader reelected president and general secretary.
With the Election Commission preparing to hold the parliamentary polls at the end of 2023 or early 2024, the BNP has bolstered protests across Bangladesh demanding the election be held under a caretaker government, not the Hasina administration.
The opposition party is holding rallies in eight major cities. Ahead of its next rally in Rangpur, bus owners have called a strike in six northern districts in an apparent bid to stop supporters from joining the programme, a similar tactic seen before BNP rallies in other cities.
Transport owners and the Awami League have refuted the claim that the strikes had any connections with the BNP rallies.
The BNP’s demands also include the unconditional release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is out on suspended sentences in two corruption cases.