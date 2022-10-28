Awami League to hold national council on Dec 24

The ruling Awami League will hold its 22nd national council on Dec 24 amid threats of a tough campaign by the BNP to topple the Sheikh Hasina government before the next parliamentary election.

General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the date after a meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Friday.

Awami League leaders earlier said they wanted to shun extravaganza at the council, considering the effects of the global crisis on the Bangladesh economy.